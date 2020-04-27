Education dept holds webinar on COVID-19

Now in a very rare phenomenon of the coronavirus outbreak, the fight is against an invisible enemy, said Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File) Now in a very rare phenomenon of the coronavirus outbreak, the fight is against an invisible enemy, said Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File)

Entrepreneurs should find solutions to the challenges faced by the society, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said at a webinar on ‘COVID-19 Challenges for Students, Start-ups and Innovators of Gujarat University’ organised by Gujarat University Student Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) on Sunday.

Chudasama said that the world has faced natural calamities, but the administration had ways and procedures to deal with them.

Now in a very rare phenomenon of the coronavirus outbreak, the fight is against an invisible enemy.

Dr Himanshu Pandya, vice-chancellor of Gujarat University, said that in the past 32 days of the lockdown, GUSEC has found eight solutions that can help the society fight coronavirus.

Pandya also said that Gujarat University in partnership with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Gandhinagar has got the approval of testing for viral diseases.

CEO, GUSEC, Rahul Bhagchandani informed the audience about the start-up accelerator‘Breakthrough Accelerator’ initiated by GUSEC.

