Education dept directs schools to report symptoms of Covid among students to DEO

The education department Sunday issued a fresh set of instructions for schools and parents to check the spread of Covid-19 among students and school staff.

As per the instructions, if any student is found with symptoms of any disease, all schools across boards — government, grant-in-aid and private — should report it to the district education officer or district primary education officer.

The district education officials along with local health staff have to take immediate steps, the directive said, adding, “in the current scenario, the matter of following caution and vigilance in schools was under consideration”.

Applicable to all teaching and non-teaching staff and students of all schools, the directives said if any student is detected with any symptoms, the school has to contact the nearest health centre. It is mandatory for all schools to conduct online classes along with offline classes and ensure all staff are fully vaccinated. The department has also requested parents not to send their wards to the school if they show with any symptoms.

Lower primary classes resumed from November 22, while upper primary and secondary classes reopened in February and September respectively.