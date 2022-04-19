Education debate Will agitate if issues in letter to CM not resolved in 7 days: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi once again raised the issue of state of education in Gujarat and said that if the problems highlighted by the party in a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are not resolved within seven days, there will be peaceful agitations all over the state.

AAP’s statement at a press conference on Monday comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the Command and Control Centre for schools in Gandhinagar in the evening, as a part of his three-day state visit, ahead of the assembly elections.

The AAP leaders have demanded in the letter that the fee hike in private schools be done away with, donation system be stopped and anyone asking for donations be punished. It also said parents should not be asked to buy clothes, shoes, socks, etc., from shops affiliated to private schools, guardian should be included in the fee regulation committee and private school teachers should not be exploited.

“The government did not take any steps to reduce fees. With this, the government showed that it is not with the students but with the trustees of the school,” Italia said.

“There has been no increase in school fees in Delhi for seven years and the newly elected Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has decided that no private educational institution will be able to increase fees there,” he added.

AAP leaders alleged that in the past four years, there has been an estimated 20 per cent increase in fees in private schools in Gujarat.

The AAP leaders also claimed that in the 27 years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Gujarat there has been no significant change in the state of education.

“Government schools are being closed down and importance is being given to private schools of BJP and Congress leaders. A pandemic combined with inflation has made the situation worse for parents,” Italia said.

Sisodia to PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday sought to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to the condition of some schools in Gujarat, saying during a visit, he found toilets were broken and students did not have any desks.

Sisodia had visited two state-run schools in Bhavnagar, the Assembly constituency and hometown of Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, last week.

Sisodia’s tweet came in response to one by Modi in which he stated that he will be visiting the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat on Monday.

“Upon reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. This modern centre leverages data and technology in order to improve learning outcomes. I will also interact with those who are working in the education sector,” Modi said in a series of tweets on Sunday, sharing details of his three-day visit to Gujarat.

Replying to Modi’s tweet, Sisodia said, “Prime Minister! You may not see from the modern centre of Vidya Samiksha Kendra the picture of these schools, where there is no desk to sit, there are cobwebs like those in closed junkyards, toilets are broken… I have personally seen such schools in the constituency of the education minister of Gujarat.”

Sisodia had also written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Vaghani asking them to keep political differences aside and visit Delhi’s government schools to witness the AAP’s model of governance.