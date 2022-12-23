Carry out education cleanliness drives in other varsities, too: Congress to Governor

After the cleanliness campaign undertaken in Gujarat Vidyapith Ahmedabad by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has appealed to the Governor to undertake “education cleanliness” drives in other state-run universities, too.

In a letter to the Governor on Friday, GPCC spokesperson Nidatt Barot stated, “Since the Governor is Chancellor of several state-run universities in Gujarat… there has been several attempts over years to make him aware of the garbage in these universities… it is expected of him to carry cleanliness drives there too…”

The Governor is the Chancellor of the Gujarat University, Saurashtra University, North Gujarat University, Junagadh University, Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and others.

The letter states that Shirish Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Vallabh Vidhya Nagar, had to resign on the directions of the Supreme Court. “There are seven to eight such vice-chancellors who are not eligible to hold the post and as per the order of the Supreme Court, their appointments should be quashed. Despite that, cleanliness in these universities is not being ensured,” Barot said.

The Supreme Court in March this year quashed the appointment of Shirish Kulkarni as the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Anand. The court upheld that the appointment was “illegal” and “contrary” to the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the minimum qualifications required for the appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges.

“Syndicate members of Saurashtra University were allegedly involved in appointment of professors, which was brought to your notice, too,” the letter added.

Citing several other cases of vice-chancellors misusing their position and their alleged involvement in examination and result scams, Barot appealed, “The way it is important to remove truckloads of garbage from universities, it is equally important to clean the education garbage in other universities. It is important to undertake similar cleanliness campaigns as carried out in Gujarat Vidyapith.”

Governor Devvrat personally visited the Gujarat Vidyapith several times and undertook the cleanliness campaign in which the students, university and municipal corporation authorities joined. His cleanliness campaign concluded on December 20 with the removal of 594 metric tonnes of garbage from the premises.