Education board banks more on press notes than student feedback

Media coverage in the form of articles and editorials from vernacular newspapers followed by private school managements and principals were given priority over feedback from students and parents, as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has planned to replace Class XI and XII semester system with the annual system .

A majority of the 19 representations shortlisted as a ‘token of strong opposition and resentment against semester system’ include newspaper articles and editorials from vernacular newspapers from 2011 (when the semester system was introduced), it was learnt.

The feedback list was tabled over four meetings of GSHSEB examination committee, the first two of which were on July 20 and 28, 2015 and the most recent one in September. The list starts with references of news reports and has more than five such media reports cited as ‘press notes’ with the name of the daily. A few of the cited reports from local newspapers in Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are as old as July 16, 201, it was learnt. Only one feedback has been considered from parents from a private school in Surat, dated March 21,2014.

Denying any favouritism in selection of the feedback supporting change in the semester system, Thakkar said that they were shortlisted randomly by the board members and reflect a consolidated viewpoint from different stakeholders who have given a perspective on why the system should be withdrawn. When asked why only vernacular press reports were considered, he said that perhaps committee members chose whatever was conveniently available and understandable.

The report will soon be submitted by the GSHSEB to the education department for final approval, confirmed GSHSEB secretary R I Patel who had been closely monitoring the series of committee meetings recently held for replacing the semester system.

Contrary to the board’s claims of students being the major stakeholders whose suggestions will influence the final decision, the list cites feedback from only two students (dated March 13, 2015 and July 13,12015). Both of them are from a private secondary school at Vijapur taluka in Mehsana district.

The GSHSEB has also considered representations from the school management’s president as well as the principal, all dated with four different dates between August 2014 and July 2015. Other two are from the associations of private school management and trusts.

“The feedback shortlisted is representative of what the board has received over a period of time. All of them have highlighted issues with the semester system, problems faced by students and teachers while a few of the feedback contains strong view points of the society against the semester system,” said GSHSEB deputy chairman R R Thakkar.

The semester system in Science stream was introduced from academic session in June 2011-12, when Class XI and XII were divided into four semesters. Following this, in 2013, semester I and III were turned completely into objective type while 50 per cent of the remaining two (semester II and IV) had objective questions.

Blaming the semester system to have put more burden on a child than earlier, the GSHSEB report has recommended cancellation of the semester system for Class XI and XII and replace it with the annual system where there would only be two exams instead of four, each at the end of Class XI and XII, covering syllabus for the entire year rather than six months ( a semester).

Another disadvantage of the semester system mentioned is that it is long and thus difficult to complete curriculum within stipulated time. The board also recommended practical examinations and made it mandatory to have cleared them. The Class XII board examinations will also have 15 to 20 per cent curriculum from Class XI, unlike semester system that covers only one semester.

Another major change suggested includes replacing the semester I and III question papers that are 100 per cent optical mark reader (OMR)-based objective questions with 50 per cent objective and remaining subjective questions.

