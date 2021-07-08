Ahmedabad: Edu dept creates confederation of 6 colleges as SPV to implement NEP

Students in the cluster are also expected to benefit from the choice-based credit system (CBCS) and easy academic credit transfer.

In order to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), the department of higher education has created Shri K K Shastri Government Colleges Complex in Ahmedabad and registered as Shri KK Shastri Government Colleges Confederation under Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Shri K K Shastri Government Colleges Confederation as a pilot project and a first of its kinds to implement the recommendations of NEP covers six colleges under its umbrella of confederation.

These include Sri K K Shastri Government Commerce College, Government Arts College, Government BBA College, (Self- financed), Government Science College, (Self-financed), Government BCA College, (self-financed) and Government Law College.

As per the resolution issued on June 30, these six colleges will continue to be affiliated to Gujarat University, and admission, examination, result and degree will be awarded as per rules and regulations of Gujarat University.

All these six colleges will operate in one geographical campus ensuring colleges which have a small strength of students to benefit from the larger confederation. Thus, multi-disciplinary and career oriented courses, value based research, effective leadership and management will be feasible. Pooling of financial resources will also ensure that money is utilised for the holistic growth of students.

“This will not only curtail government expenditure on separate resources but also lack of certain resources had proven to be a hurdle for securing good grades in NAAC accreditation hence the coming together of resources ensures upgradation as better facilities are there for the benefit of all. The created confederation will move forward towards academic autonomy and endeavour to achieve graded autonomy from UGC,” said Prof A U Patel, Advisor KCG, who is appointed as Chairman of Shri KK Shastri Government Colleges Confederation.

Students in the cluster are also expected to benefit from the choice-based credit system (CBCS) and easy academic credit transfer.

“The confederation shall aim at making the courses more dynamic through collaborations with national and international universities, prestigious government institutions and industrial houses of repute,” Patel added.

All facilities under the colleges such as housekeeping, security services, library, sports, laboratories, parking, ground and classes will come under the umbrella of a common pool.

Dr Yogesh Yadav, Principal of Shri K K Shastri, Government Commerce College, Maninagar, Ahmedabad is appointed as Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the confederation.

A provision of Rs 50 lakh has been kept aside for Shri K K Shastri Government Colleges Confederation in the 2021-22 Budget.