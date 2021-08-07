EDII to train weavers of 13 districts

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad will be training artisans from 13 districts in entrepreneurship and business development under the aegis of ‘Hastkala Setu Yojna’, supported by the state government’s Cottage and Rural Industries Department.

The project will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Jamnagar, Kutch, Rajkot and Surendranagar districts are to be covered. While in the second phase, Patan, Mehsana, Junagadh, Vadodara, Dahod, Narmada and Valsad are being targeted.

The institute will be conducting ‘Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp’ and ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ in these districts to provide hands-on training and guidance to around 9,000 artisans.

So far, EDII has conducted 465 such camps where around 12,000 artisans have benefited.