EDII signs MoU with Dalit trade outfit for promoting SC/ST youth

A total of 87 students were awarded diplomas at the convocation ceremony of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII).

Stating that it will develop an incubated and entrepreneurial culture among the SC/ST youth, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Saturday signed an MoU with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

“While socio-economic transition takes place, a lot of values come in conflict, some for good but some for bad. The social inclusion is one such issue which is receiving heightened attention from many entrepreneurs. The disadvantaged people are not willing to remain neglected any further. Their restiveness is a challenge to all those who want to design inclusive business models,” said Anil Gupta , founder Honey Bee, during the 19th convocation of the Ahmedabad-based EDII.

Gupta also highlighted the need for social inclusion through “cross-subsidization, innovative business models and public policy institutions.



