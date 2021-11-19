EDII recognised as ‘Centre of Excellence’

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has been recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) by the central government in the field of skilling ecosystem in the country.

An official gazette notification was issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in this regard in the second week of this month. The recognition is initially valid for five years.

Announcing the development, EDII Director General Dr Sunil Shukla said, “EDII introduced the concept of entrepreneurship development and established how entrepreneurship can be learnt like any other academic discipline to set up own business. Against the backdrop that skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development for India, and in view of the changing global scenario, the institute has targeted varied sectors and sections of society to ensure wholesome economic growth on the premise of entrepreneurship.”

According to the guidelines for recognition of CoE issued by MSDE, a Centre of Excellence is a body that provides leadership, best practices, research and development support, training of trainers and skill training for specific sectors with a specific focus on emerging technologies.

Adding the sixth international ED centre set up by EDII, on November 15, 2021, the Rwanda- India Entrepreneurship Development Centre was inaugurated in Kigali, Rwanda under an agreement with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Before this, the institute has set up centres in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Vietnam and Uzbekistan. This was followed by the first New Enterprise Creation programme launched in Kigali on November 16.

In order to ensure sustenance of entrepreneurship development activities, the institute also plans to institutionalise a cadre of competent trainer-motivators and business counsellors and influence policy making process at the national and provincial levels to float policies that are entrepreneur-friendly, said authorities.