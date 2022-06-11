EDII convocation: Anandiben asks students to try entrepreneurship instead of looking for govt jobs

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel urged graduating students of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) to not look for government jobs once they graduate but try their hands at entrepreneurship as government jobs have shrunk.

Patel made this remark while awarding degrees at the 21st convocation of EDII in Ahmedabad on Friday.

“After getting certificates students keep running here and there for government jobs. There are not many government jobs. There are not more than 20 per cent jobs as everything is going online. So from where will you get jobs? Because of this it is important to go towards entrepreneurship and keep researching. This will help in your income and others too,” Patel said in her address

“We have to take India towards Vishwa Guru because our Prime Minister has full faith in today’s youth in the next 25 years,” she added.

EDII conferred diploma and fellow on a total of 147 students, including 139 post graduate diplomas and 8 fellow in management students on Friday at its campus in Ahmedabad.

President of EDII and Managing Director and CEO of IDBI Bank Limited, Rakesh Sharma, emphasised on the efforts of the institute to promote entrepreneurship and said that the institute is working closely with several important central and state ministries and departments and has a strong presence across states and UTs in the country.

Sunil Shukla, Director General of EDII said, “The country needs trained entrepreneurs who are willing to passionately pursue New Enterprise Creation in upcoming areas. It is nice to note how the policies and the environment are supportive today.”

Patel who also heads several universities in Uttar Pradesh was all praise for Panjab University and Chandigarh University. She along with a team of nine Vice Chancellors and senior officials had visited these two universities just this week.

Lauding the quality of research and infrastructure available to students at these universities, she said, “These universities have researched and analysed and prepared a book on speeches of all Indian Prime Ministers and even Prime Ministers of 50 other nations. Unlike others who invite industries to discuss their problems, they have also conducted research on problems faced by industries and come up with solutions. They have even analysed why our universities are not ranking among top global universities.”