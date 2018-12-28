ED files prosecution complaint against Vadodara company in Rs 2,654-crore bank fraud:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint against Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL) and its Directors Amit Bhatnagar, Sumit Bhatnagar, Suresh Bhatnagar and 11 others before the special court (PMLA) in Ahmedabad for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

Advertising

On April 24, 2018, the ED had already attached DPIL’s immovable assets to the tune of Rs 1,122.72 crore. In the prosecution complaint filed on Thursday, prayer has been made under Section 4 of PMLA for confiscation of attached assets and punishment for the Directors of DPIL, Amit Bhatnagar, his brother Sumit and their father Suresh Bhatnagar and other accused persons.

Investigations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against DPIL and others were initiated after an FIR was filed in March this year by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Gandhinagar against DPIL.

The FIR filed then stated that the DPIL engaged in manufacturing cables and other electrical equipment, “fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks (public sector and private sector) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debt of Rs 2,654.40 crore as on 29.06.2016.”

Advertising

The FIR had further stated that the firm got the term loan and credit facilities despite the fact that “they were already appearing in the RBI’s defaulters list at the time of initial sanction of credit limits by the consortium”.

The investigation conducted by the ED has revealed that DPIL had availed term loans/ working capital loans, external commercial borrowings and non-convertible debentures from a consortium of 19 banks and institutions. It was also found that DPIL had allegedly misused the facility of letters of credit issued by their banks for payments of about Rs 1,222.74 crore against fake/paper purchases made from Archon Engicon Ltd, Accord Industries Ltd, Jindal Aluminium Foils pvt Ltd, Ruby Cables Ltd. The ED filed a 2,100-page chargesheet against the accused.

The investigation further reveals that DPIL had diverted about Rs 5.80 crore to their UAE-based company M/s. Diamond Power Global Holding Ltd, and about Rs 44 crore to their group company Norway spaces Ltd. DPIL also diverted about USD 40,32,000 (approximately Rs 21 crore) to their group company M/s. Mayfair Leisures Ltd through a series of UAE-based companies.

ED sources said that when the banks conducted stock audits of DPIL, it was found that a large part of the stock of goods was missing from their premises. The total of such missing stock during 2008-2018 is about Rs 453.54 crore.

The investigation also revealed that DPIL has shown excess sales of about Rs 270 crore to PSUs like GETCO, Powergrid Corporation of India, PGVCL and DGVCL. M/s. DPIL has shown false trade receivables to the tune of Rs 384 crore in respect of 19 customers investigated by ED so far. Trade receivables, sales turnover and stock of goods are considered as important parameters by banks for grant of drawing power to customer — DPIL.

According to ED, by resorting to such unauthorised use of the funds issued by the consortium of banks, DPIL has caused a loss of Rs 2,654.40 crore to the consortium of banks. Further investigation is under progress in the case.