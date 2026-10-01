ED attaches Rs 43 crore-worth properties of Electrotherm in bank fraud case

The ED investigation was initiated on an FIR registered by the CBI's BS & FB Mumbai under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act against EIL and its directors based on the complaint of the Bank of India.

The Ahmedabad Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it had provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs 43.65 crore of M/s Electrotherm (India) Ltd. (EIL) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“These include Rs 25.08 crore in two Yes Bank accounts and 13,57,775 promoter shares of EIL valued at Rs18.57 crore in a matter related to a bank fraud. The total attachment/seizure/freezing in the case stands at Rs 81.97 crore,” the ED said in the statement on Thursday.

Notably, this is the amount of loss allegedly incurred by Bank of India, the complainant in the case.