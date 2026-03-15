Economic growth in Surat has led to rise in cyber crime cases: DGP

DURING his first visit to Surat after taking charge as Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), K L N Rao on Saturday convened a Regional Crime Conference with all Deputy Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Surat city and five districts in the Surat Range. He urged the officers to work on the undetected cases, especially those related to crime against women and children. He said, “In the coming days, we are going to start Regional Cyber Crime centres in all commissionerates across the state.”

The details of crimes that took place in January and February were discussed in the meeting and reviews were taken from the respected police officials and suggestions were given by DGP to the cops in the meeting, said police sources.

After the meeting, Rao told mediapersons, “There is economic growth in Surat and its nearby district, which has also led to a rise in the cases of cyber crimes and special economic offences. We told the police officers how to handle such cases, detect and prevent such offences, and get the active organised gang behind bars.”

He added, “There are 18 types of offences that fall into cybercrime cases and a detailed discussion was done. There are 39 cybercrime police stations in different districts and cities across the country. The state government started the State Cyber Crime Centre of Excellence last year where an IG (Inspector General) rank officer and SP (Superintendent) rank officer have been deputed. These headquarters will keep an eye on the cyber crime incidents happening across the state. We will also start Regional Cyber Centres of Excellence in all major cities (commissionerates) across the state. Under ‘Tera Tujko Arpan’ we have returned an amount of Rs 50 crore to the victims of cyber crimes across the state.”

In the conference, 12 presentations were made in connection with the traffic problems and their solutions and how to reduce them. “The 12 presentations include coastal security, marine task force, absconders squad and traffic woes. Under the ‘Spandan’ programme of the state government, an academic study has been carried out by SVNIT (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Institute of Technology) to develop special mobile applications for the health conditions of police personnel and to identify traffic hotspots and accident-prone areas in Surat and south Gujarat. This will also help us while developing policies related to the Traffic rules and regulations in the coming days,” said the DGP.

Rao said, “The Gujarat government and the Central government will jointly firm up an action plan in the coming days and this plan will be to eradicate the drug nuisance in society. The plan will be implemented over three years, starting in March this year. The Gujarat government has also prepared an action plan and will implement it at vulnerable spots for drug landing and transportation across the state.

He added, “The Central Government’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force was formed last year and we have also got one of its units at Gandhinagar, headed by a Superintendent rank officer, and it is open in the CID crime department, which will coordinate with the respective district police forces and also will work independently, acting on tip-offs.”