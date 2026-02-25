Economic crimes up by 47%, crimes against women down by 28% in Ahmedabad city: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Economic crimes such as fraud, cheating are up by 47.36% in Ahmedabad city, according to the data for the last three years. The data for crimes in the city for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 was shared by CP GS Malik after the Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Conference, held on Tuesday.
Data showed that economic crimes in the city went up from 511 in 2023 to 656 in 2024 and 753 in 2025.
Meanwhile, the greatest drop was seen in the number of cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, going from 195 cases in 2023 to 123 in 2024 and further down to 117 in 2025, a drop of 40%.
Body-related crimes like murder, attempt to murder, assault, rioting, saw a drop of 21.32%, with cases falling from 2,167 in 2023, to 1,925 in 2024 and 1,705 in 2025.
Data showed that crimes against women dropped by 27.96% with cases dropping from 626 in 2023, to 490 in 2024 and 451 in 2025.
The Police Commissioner added that there was a drop in crimes related to property with thefts, loots, break-ins and vehicles theft going down from 5,622 in 2023, to 4,278 in the year 2024 and then further down to 3,807 cases in 2025 – a drop of 32.28%.
The police said that its endeavour to have CCTVs installed across the city with help from residents and business owners, had led to a total of 24,176 cameras being installed between May 2025 and January 2026. As a direct result of the installation of CCTV cameras, there had been an increase of 1.15% in the detection of body-related crimes in the city and a rise of 10.89% in the detection of property crimes.
The Ahmedabad City Police passed 57.08% more detention orders under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) and 90.44% more externment orders between 2023 and 2025.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sibling relationships involve love, admiration, comparison, and competition. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his bond with his brother, Aparshakti, and how they view success. Comparisons can affect self-esteem and personal growth. Setting individual goals and valuing effort and individuality can foster a healthy environment.