Economic crimes up by 47%, crimes against women down by 28% in Ahmedabad city: Police

The Ahmedabad City Police passed 57.08% more detention orders under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) and 90.44% more externment orders between 2023 and 2025.

Economic crimes such as fraud, cheating are up by 47.36% in Ahmedabad city, according to the data for the last three years. The data for crimes in the city for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 was shared by CP GS Malik after the Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Conference, held on Tuesday.

Data showed that economic crimes in the city went up from 511 in 2023 to 656 in 2024 and 753 in 2025.

Meanwhile, the greatest drop was seen in the number of cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, going from 195 cases in 2023 to 123 in 2024 and further down to 117 in 2025, a drop of 40%.