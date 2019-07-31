ECI U-turn: Don’t take action against observer

In a U-turn by the Election Commission of India (ECI), with regard to a case being heard in the Gujarat High Court challenging the result of the 2017 Assembly poll from Dholka constituency in Gujarat, the election body has written to the Rajasthan chief secretary not to initiate disciplinary proceedings against an IAS officer from the state who had served as the general observer in the constituency at the time.

The ECI had earlier recommended action against general observer Vinita Bohra, after the Gujarat High Court had observed that she was responsible for certain breaches in counting of votes.

Hearings have been ongoing on an election petition filed by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who challenged the Assembly poll victory of State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama from Dholka constituency. Rathod in his petition alleged that returning officer Dhval Jani illegally had invalidated 429 postal ballot votes, which led to his defeat to Chudasama by a margin of merely 327 votes. The high court in April had noted “serious breaches” on the part of Jani and held general observer Bohra too responsible for certain breaches.

On Tuesday, ECI’s advocate Sahil Shah submitted in court the election body’s revised letter addressed to the Rajasthan chief secretary, but gave no explanation as to why it took a U-turn. The ECI’s April letter read: “The ECI has viewed the lapses on her (Bohra’s) part seriously and directs that disciplinary proceedings be initiated for imposing major penalty against Bohra for non-compliance with ECI’s instructions during counting of votes.”

That letter had been sent following the April 2 order by the court that had found breaches on her part. At the time, the ECI had also written to Gujarat Chief Secretary, instructing that disciplinary proceedings’ be initiated against Jani.

In the April 2 order, the high court added both Jani and Bohra were also added as respondent parties to the election petition. Meanwhile, arguments continued on Tuesday in the courtroom of Justice Paresh Upadhyay. Chudasama’s counsel senior advocate Nirupam Nanavaty continued to object to the petitioners’ call for the court to review the postal ballots in question.

In fact, Nanavaty went on to claim that the winning candidate cannot be accused of corrupt practice if the returning officer favoured him. He said, “If someone falls in love with me and goes out of his way to help me without my knowledge, I don’t think that’s corrupt practice.”

Citing several rules of the election handbook and other statutory provisions, Nanavaty also said that Rathod and his election agent could have raised objections at the time of counting of votes but they did not.

However, Rathod’s counsel senior advocate Percy Kavina argued, “An illegality is an illegality, irrespective of whether an objection was raised at the time or not…otherwise there would be no need for an election petition.”

He added, “There’s thumping material to show that the RO, at the very least, erred. Only those people will object to scrutiny who fear the result of the scrutiny.” Nanavaty said the court was well within its jurisdiction to call for the postal ballots but the ‘premature’ request must be deferred for the time being. However, Kavina said that since returning officer Jani as well as Minister Chudasama had refused to depose in the case again, the only evidence that remained to be examined were the postal ballots.

The court reserved its order regarding the postal ballots to next week. Before giving the order, the court will hear all parties, as Bhadrish Raju, representing RO Dhaval Jani, was not present to put forth his arguments.