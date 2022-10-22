scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

EC pulls up Guj chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

FILE-Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (centre) with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey (right) and Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat government officials to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and DGP.

Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday, sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls.

Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished “so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter,” a source said quoting the letter.

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:07:14 pm
