EC raps Gujarat for not filing compliance report on officials’ transfer ahead of polls

The Election Commission has pulled up the Gujarat government for not filing a compliance report on the transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls.

On Friday, the EC wrote to the state chief secretary and the DGP seeking the “circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished so far even after the stipulated time limit despite issuing another reminder in the matter”. “It was also directed that a compliance report by the chief secretary and the DGP with details of action obtained from the concerned departments/offices of the state government be furnished to the commission by 30.09.2022,” the letter stated.

“Despite the above directions, no report was received from the chief secretary and DGP till the due date. Again, a communication was issued vide the commission’s letter on even number on 19.10.2022, directing thereby to furnish the reports urgently,” the EC said.

The EC said that it shot off a letter on August 1 directing the government to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the past four years. The letters regarding the transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh as well.

While Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for the Gujarat elections. The Gujarat Assembly’s term ends on February 18 and the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s term on January 8.