EC appoints Anupam Anand as new chief electoral officer of Gujarat

The office of Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Anupam Anand as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, as per an official notification issued on Monday.

Anand (44), currently serving as Secretary of the State Tribal Development Department, has replaced S. Murali Krishna, who served as the Gujarat CEO for the last three years, said the notification issued by the state general administration department.

As directed by the EC, Anand, a 2000-batch IAS officer, was also appointed as the Ex-officio Secretary in the Election division of the state GAD, said the notification.

The change in guard comes after the bye-election results for the Morva Hadaf assembly seat were declared on May 2.

Manoj Aggarwal, additional chief secretary, social justice and empowerment department will hold the additional charge of the post of additional chief secretary, tribal development department.

Assembly polls are expected to be held in the state in latter part of 2022.