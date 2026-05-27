Blood sample sent for Ebola test, foreign national who landed in Mumbai from Congo admitted to Ahmedabad hospital

A 36-year-old foreign national who travelled to India from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was on Tuesday night admitted to the Isolation Ward for Ebola at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after displaying symptoms resembling viral haemorrhagic fever. His blood samples were dispatched to National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune, to test for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the man arrived in India at the Mumbai International Airport on May 18. He stayed in the city for five days, till May 22. He then travelled to the Union Territories of Silvassa (DNH) and Daman and stayed there for four days, till May 25. On May 25, he travelled to Vadodara in Gujarat and stayed at the Express Hotel.

The man was suffering from high grade fever with chills and rigours, severe body ache and head ache for three days prior to him being admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at about 10:13 PM on May 26.

Pansheriya said, “Some days ago three people came to India from Congo for business. One of them had fever and was admitted to Banker Hospital in Vadodara for treatment. The health department found out that he had come from Congo and so for safety measures, he was transferred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, and his blood sample was sent for testing. The result has not yet come back and there are no cases of Ebola in Gujarat.”

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The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted contact tracing and identified three other persons who had come in contact with the man. All of them were admitted to the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad and kept under quarantine on Wednesday evening, confirmed Additional Superintendent, Dr Bhavesh Dave.

There are three levels of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established to deal with Ebola virus, which has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Apart from screening and self declaration by passengers arriving from affected countries, including DR Congo, South Sudan and Uganda, the first level is home isolation for contacts of patients, the second level is quarantine at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad and the third level, for symptomatic patients, is admittance and treatment at the two designated Apex Hospitals in Gujarat – Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and New Civil Hospital in Surat.

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Speaking on this, Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health (MoH) of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said, “Nine Indian nationals and one foreign national who travelled to affected countries are currently in home isolation in Ahmedabad but none of them have any symptoms.”