East (Odisha) & West (Gujarat) ties will play key role in achieving a developed India: Odisha CM

INVITING investors from Gujarat to Odisha, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, said on Tuesday that Odisha is the gateway of India connecting the South East Asia region and the “east and west partnership will play a major role in achieving a developed India.”

Addressing the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, state’s national outreach to position Odisha as a preferred destination for next-generation industrial growth under the vision of ‘Purvodaya’, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Gujarat has powered India’s west. Odisha is now ready to power India’s east offering scale, speed, and strategic access to the next frontier of growth. For industries looking ahead, Odisha presents not just an opportunity, but a long-term competitive advantage.”

“For you our message is simple – Odisha is completely ready for India’s next chapter of industrial growth and I invite you all to Odisha to partner with us. We invite industry to explore, invest, and grow with us as we build a future-ready industrial ecosystem. The East (Odisha) and West (Gujarat) partnership will play a major role in achieving a developed India. Be it Bay of Bengal or Indo-Pacific region Odisha is the gateway of India. We have 575 km long coastline, operational ports, railway, highway and industrial corridors. You are connecting Middle East Africa and Europe. We offer a gateway to South East Asia, East Asia and Indo-Pacific. If you are planning for the next ten years, Odisha has opportunities to offer,” the Odisha CM told investors in Gujarat.

On a three-day visit to Gujarat, the delegation including Minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and Additional Chief Secretary Industries, Home Hemant Sharma led by the Odisha CM chaired 26 one-on-one meetings and two sectoral roundtables including a Textile Round Table over seven hours. Discussions spanned a wide range of sectors, highlighting the State’s growing capabilities across both established and emerging industries.

The Chief Minister emphasised that India’s next phase of economic expansion would be stronger and more balanced with the rise of eastern India, placing Odisha at the centre of this transformation. If India would become a Viksit Bharat, the east India should also be taken forward, he said.

“From the sacred land of Lord Jagannath in Puri to the revered Dwarka of Gujarat, our states share enduring cultural and civilisational ties. Gujarat has long been a leader in textiles, and Odisha is emerging strongly with a supportive ecosystem, skilled workforce, and policy-driven growth,” he said.

Reinforcing Odisha’s broader industrial vision, he added, “Odisha is not defined by a single sector. We are building integrated industrial ecosystems that enable industries to invest, expand, innovate, and grow sustainably over the long term.”

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Underscoring the state’s governance approach, he noted, “Investors come where there is trust in intent, in systems, and in leadership. In Odisha, we are committed to ensuring that intent translates into action through transparency, responsiveness, and delivery.”

On the speed of projects being cleared and implanted, the CM said, “In Odisha, your proposals will be cleared speedily. I have directed the local administration like collectors that whatever work is required at the district level for project implementation should be done. MoUs worth Rs 20 lakh crore have been done in the past two years. I have given approval for projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore, along with that Rs 3 lakh crore worth groundbreaking and inauguration of 148 projects. As Gujarat is ready, so are we for the MoUs.”

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain stated that Odisha is steadily positioning itself as a future-ready industrial hub, supported by strong infrastructure, port-led logistics, stable policies, and a facilitation-driven approach aimed at enabling sustainable and inclusive growth.

The delegation will also visit Mundra and Vadodara.