Each country has its own definition of right-wing school of thought: RS MP

Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta said that each country has its own definition of what makes the right-wing school of thought.

At a talk at a Gandhinagar university on Friday, Dasgupta said, “When you mean right, you can mean a complete looney to someone who may be a social conservative. Each country has their own specificity of ‘right’. They may have commonalities. One is this suspicion of abstraction. They don’t have utopian goals. The right always takes national identity as its starting point and national identity is a very important one.”

Stressing on the sense of attachment the right ideology feels, especially towards national identity and all signs and symbols of that nature, Dasgupta said, “When (Jawaharlal) Nehru said that India is a great civilisation, I believe it was said while viewing it from a point of detachment. An important feature of right is the belief in the sacredness of the country… the idea of ‘Bharat Mata’ came about because there was a need to personify… Even with globalisation, there’s this need to reclaim the nation, to (attach significance to) our iconography.”

When asked at the interactive session if the right-wing school of politics have increasingly manufactured their ascent globally through voter manipulation via fake news and propaganda, Dasgupta said, “When we say voters are being manipulated and that present day elections are impure, are we then assuming that in the past, we always had pure information and there was no manipulation? Is that a correct assumption? In the past, radio was controlled by the government, there were very few newspapers and most of the information percolated through word of mouth. Today, we have something called information overload. So ballgame is very different. It is the ability to dissect that information (which is the key)…What you’re saying is that since I disagree with the result, it must have been manipulated with. Past wasn’t always perfect and present isn’t all disagreeable as you’re making it out to be.”