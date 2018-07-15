‘Duty of citizens to abide by laws’: MoS Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo) Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI Photo)

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said it is the citizen’s duty to abide by laws. Addressing Youth Parliament 2018 in Gandhinagar, he said, “The government makes laws and takes all efforts to implement them. However, it is also the duty of citizens to abide by those laws.”

Mandaviya was speaking on “Control policies in India and their effectiveness with reference to de-addiction from tobacco, alcohol and drugs”. He said that Gujarat practises liquor prohibition and because of stringent laws, cases of liquor have gone down sharply.

He said that states like Haryana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh had implemented such policies but it failed. “The government has been implementing these policies but the public should take responsibility.”

