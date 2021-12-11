Dutch delegation to take part in Gujarat Summit: Diplomat

December 11, 2021 5:18:42 am
Marten van den Berg, the Ambassador of Netherlands in India met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Friday and said a high-level delegation will be participating in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 10-12, 2022.
The foreign diplomat also expressed interest in cooperating with the state government in sectors like cold storage, solar energy, water management and waste management. The Netherlands Ambassador also discussed about technologies that makes cultivation possible in saline land.
During the discussion, officials from Netherlands told the CM that Dutch companies are already present in Gujarat in sectors like energy, food processing, chemical, and banking services. At least four Dutch companies are participating in the ongoing 10th Agri Asia 2021 exhibition in Gandhinagar.
