During 3-day Shala Praveshotsav: Over 5.72 lakh children enrolled in govt schools

Around 5.72 lakh children were admitted in Class 1, achieving 100 per cent enrolment, while over 2.30 lakh were enrolled in anganwadi centres during the three-day Shala Praveshotsav, said Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, Vaghani said, “During the 17th three-day Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav campaign, more than 45 lakh students from Class 2 to 8 accompanied by one crore citizens came together to celebrate enrolment… in over 30,000 government primary schools. Over 5.72 lakh students have been enrolled in Class 1 (2,80,478 girls and 2,91,912 boys)… Another 2,30,732 children in anganwadi centres have been enrolled. With the initiative which is carried out only in Gujarat, 100 per cent enrollment has been achieved.”

Also, transportation facility was started in 2364 schools while 494 new classrooms built at a cost of Rs 26 crore were inaugurated during the drive.

“Donations of Rs 2.54 crore in cash and Rs 26 crore worth in kind, thus a total of Rs 28.53 crore was received during these three days. In Banaskantha’s Kashipura land worth Rs 10 lakh was donated for school,” he added.

As a result of the vision of the then CM Narendra Modi and initiative of Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, the enrolment ratio of children in the state reached 100 per cent, the Minister added.