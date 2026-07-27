Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot, all passengers safe

The IndiGo flight made a precautionary emergency landing in Rajkot after a smoke alert from the cargo hold.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadJul 27, 2026 05:11 PM IST
IndiGoThe IndiGo plane at the Hirasar International Airport in Rajkot. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Dubai made an emergency landing at the Hirasar International Airport in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Monday.

The IndiGo flight (6E 1452) took off from Dubai International Airport at about 11.30 am IST and was bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai when it was diverted to Rajkot as part of a precautionary measure.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321 model, landed in Rajkot at 3:27 pm, said police officers, who were on standby along with other security officials and firefighters.

Police officers said the reason for the unscheduled landing was allegedly the detection of smoke from the cargo hold of the aircraft. However, no adverse incident was reported during this landing in Rajkot, and all 187 passengers and seven crew members of the aircraft deboarded safely.

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When asked if firefighting was required after the aircraft landed, officials replied in the negative.

Sources at the airport said that another aircraft was being arranged by the airline to ferry the stranded passengers to their destination.

Hirasar International Airport Director Diganta Borah remained unavailable for comment.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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