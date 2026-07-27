Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot, all passengers safe

The IndiGo plane at the Hirasar International Airport in Rajkot. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Dubai made an emergency landing at the Hirasar International Airport in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Monday.

The IndiGo flight (6E 1452) took off from Dubai International Airport at about 11.30 am IST and was bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai when it was diverted to Rajkot as part of a precautionary measure.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321 model, landed in Rajkot at 3:27 pm, said police officers, who were on standby along with other security officials and firefighters.

Police officers said the reason for the unscheduled landing was allegedly the detection of smoke from the cargo hold of the aircraft. However, no adverse incident was reported during this landing in Rajkot, and all 187 passengers and seven crew members of the aircraft deboarded safely.