Dry run of 900-bed DRDO-GU hospital in Ahmedabad today

The 900-bed dedicated Covid Care hospital, being set up in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Gujarat University’s Convention and Exhibition Centre near GMDC ground in Ahmedabad’s Memnagar, is set for a dry run Thursday.

Likely to start admitting patients from April 25 — or a day earlier if the dry run goes well, the facility is expected to ease the burden on public hospitals that are witnessing long queues of Covid-19 patients amid a surge in infection cases.

With Covid-19 cases mounting in the city, the state government on April 13 had announced the Dedicated Covid Care Hospital with 900 oxygen-equipped beds would start operating within two weeks. Of the total, at least 150 beds will be Intensive Care Units “which will also have arrangement for ventilators”, the state government had then said. The facility will be further expanded by 500 beds, taking the total to 1,400 beds in the coming weeks, it had said.

Being set up with an estimated expenditure of Rs 60 crore, the facility to provide free of cost Covid treatment has been created for at least three months. Its running cost, however, has been factored in for a period of six months. Of this, nearly 50 per cent cost will be shared by the state government and the remaining by the DRDO.

An oxygen tank with a standing capacity of a 50-55 metric ton (MT) will provide piped supply to each of the 900 beds, officials said. Recruitment of over 250 healthcare staff and specialists, including 200 staff nurses, for a period of 3-6 months is underway from Wednesday. The facility is also set to be equipped with nearly 150 medical and para-medical staff from the Armed forces. It is set to have a total of 700 medical and para-medical staff, including housekeepers.

Principal Secretary Education Anju Sharma will manage the operations of the facility and will be supported by Gujarat University vice-chancellor Himanshu Pandya and DRDO’s Colonel B Chaubey along with other state government officials.