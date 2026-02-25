‘Drunk’ head constable rams car into 3 vehicles in Vadodara, locals thrash him before police arrive

SRPF head constable Rajesh Pandav rammed his Maruti Ignis into three vehicles near the Baroda Dairy-ONGC road in Makarpura. (Express photo)

Two people were injured when an allegedly inebriated head constable attached to the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) rammed his car into another car, an autorickshaw, and a two-wheeler near the ONGC complex at Makarpura in Vadodara on Wednesday morning.

The head constable, identified as Rajesh Pandav, 47, has been booked for rash and negligent driving and violating the prohibition law. The police said they recovered a bottle of country-made liquor from his vehicle.

Pandav, who serves in the SRPF’s Group-12 in Gandhinagar, was visiting Vadodara for a training session at the Group-9 SRPF located across the Akashwani centre in Makarpura. The police said he rammed his Maruti Ignis into three vehicles near the Baroda Dairy-ONGC road in Makarpura.