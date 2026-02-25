‘Drunk’ head constable rams car into 3 vehicles in Vadodara, locals thrash him before police arrive

The Vadodara city police arrested SRPF head constable Rajesh Pandav for negligent driving and violating the prohibition law.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraFeb 25, 2026 02:46 PM IST
SRPF cop's carSRPF head constable Rajesh Pandav rammed his Maruti Ignis into three vehicles near the Baroda Dairy-ONGC road in Makarpura. (Express photo)
Two people were injured when an allegedly inebriated head constable attached to the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) rammed his car into another car, an autorickshaw, and a two-wheeler near the ONGC complex at Makarpura in Vadodara on Wednesday morning.

The head constable, identified as Rajesh Pandav, 47, has been booked for rash and negligent driving and violating the prohibition law. The police said they recovered a bottle of country-made liquor from his vehicle.

Pandav, who serves in the SRPF’s Group-12 in Gandhinagar, was visiting Vadodara for a training session at the Group-9 SRPF located across the Akashwani centre in Makarpura. The police said he rammed his Maruti Ignis into three vehicles near the Baroda Dairy-ONGC road in Makarpura.

Locals rushed to the spot, caught the head constable and began beating him before the police arrived, rescued him, and dispersed the crowd. The injured people were rushed to a private hospital.

P N Kataria, Assistant Commissioner of Police, F Division, told The Indian Express that Pandv had been booked in two separate FIRs—for rash and negligent driving as well as under the Prohibition Act.

“The accused is an SRPF-12 staffer. He was detained at the scene of the accident while inebriated. We also recovered a bottle of country-made liquor from the car… We have sent the accused for medical examination, after which, he will be released as per the Supreme Court guidelines in cases where the law provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment,” Kataria said.

Kataria added that the Vadodara city police would inform the SRPF about the cases booked against its head constable.

“We have seized the vehicle involved in the accident, as it will be subjected to RTO checks and other investigations. We will also determine the speed at which he was driving the car using CCTV footage. We will inform the SRPF about the case lodged against the accused,” he said.

