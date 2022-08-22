scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Drugs worth Rs 25K crore seized from state in 6 months: Congress

The GPCC Monday also launched a website named 'Reject Drugs, Reject BJP' and a toll number "to protect the youth of Gujarat and ban drugs from the state".

Stepping up its attack against the state government, the Congress Monday claimed that drugs worth Rs 25,000 crore have been seized from Gujarat in the last 6 months alone. “From 2017 to 2022, drugs worth almost Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which is almost similar to Gujarat’s budget, have been seized. Where is the drug coming from?” asked Supriya Shrinate, spokesperson and chairman of the Social and Digital Media Department of the Congress, in Ahmedabad Monday.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Monday also launched a website named ‘Reject Drugs, Reject BJP’ and a toll number “to protect the youth of Gujarat and ban drugs from the state”.  The Congress also demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi over the frequent drug seizures. “Following the seriousness and criminal failures to curb the drug trade, Sanghavi should resign immediately from his post, and if he does not resign, then he should be dismissed from the post,” said Shrinate at a press conference at the GPCC headquarters.

She promised to get the illegal business probed by Central agencies if the party came to power and questioned the silence of the probe agencies. The leader sought to know if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked private port owners why drugs were landing in their ports. “Did Modiji frame new guidelines for such ports to stop the import of drugs? If not, then why? This is a matter of national security and Congress will keep raising this issue. If the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, it will investigate the illegal drugs business in the state through ED, CBI and other agencies,” she said.

“Private ports like Mundra and Pipavav in Gujarat have become gateways to bring drugs into the country… Where are the central agencies—ED, CBI and NCB? This drug trade is just not limited till the ports. In the last three months, four factories have been sealed. Drugs are also being manufactured in areas like Vadodara and Bharuch. ‘Made in India’ has not created employment, but given the BJP government’s policies, ‘drugs made in Gujarat’ are definitely being produced,” said Shrinate.

Showing a weed gogo (rolling paper) at the press conference, she claimed that the item was being sold in pan shops of Gujarat. “Has it become so easy for the youth to do drugs? GST is being charged on this (gogo), and why is this available at every pan shop in Gujarat? What is happening here which is a “dry state”?” she said.

Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had during the day attacked PM Modi over multiple drug hauls from Gujarat and asked for how long he would be silent on the matter.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:43:05 pm
