‘Illegally sold’ drugs & steroids used for body building seized, Vadodara shop owner held

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday arrested a shop owner and seized a stash of hormone drugs and steroids, allegedly used for body building and sold without permission and prescription, from a ‘nutrition’ store in the city’s Manjalpur area.

In a raid carried out by a team of the DCB at the store of the accused, identified as Amish Kori (35), who runs a business of nutritional supplements, the DCB said it had seized a large quantity of imported steroid tablets of various brands, injection vials of testosterone hormone as well as other injectables and pills meant for bodybuilding. Police enlisted a total of 30 ‘supplements’ and steroids seized from the store, including methandienone, stanozolol, nandrolone, oxandrolone, and testosterone propionate.