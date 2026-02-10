‘Illegally sold’ drugs & steroids used for body building seized, Vadodara shop owner held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday arrested a shop owner and seized a stash of hormone drugs and steroids, allegedly used for body building and sold without permission and prescription, from a ‘nutrition’ store in the city’s Manjalpur area.
In a raid carried out by a team of the DCB at the store of the accused, identified as Amish Kori (35), who runs a business of nutritional supplements, the DCB said it had seized a large quantity of imported steroid tablets of various brands, injection vials of testosterone hormone as well as other injectables and pills meant for bodybuilding. Police enlisted a total of 30 ‘supplements’ and steroids seized from the store, including methandienone, stanozolol, nandrolone, oxandrolone, and testosterone propionate.
The DCB said the accused had been selling the supplements “without prescription” or invoices to “gullible persons, lured into transforming bodies within a short span of time.”
The police seized the drugs worth Rs 2.83 lakh. “Most of the medicines are imported from Russia and Austria and procured through a dealer located in Amritsar. The accused was into the business for ten years and under the guise of selling protein supplements, he also stocked the drugs that must not be sold without prescription and medical guidance… The raid was carried out based on a definite tip-off. Further investigation is underway,” a DCB officer said.
