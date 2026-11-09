Amit Shah pushes for drug-free Gujarat by 2028: ‘Flag sale & use of narcotics’

UNION MINISTER for Home and Cooperation and Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar Amit Shah on Monday appealed to the people of Gujarat to take the lead in making Gujarat “drug free” by 2028. He emphasised that drugs weaken the young generation of the country and money received through this menace is being misused to spread terrorism in the country.

Shah was addressing a public meeting in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,024 crore. Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated a flyover worth Rs 464 crore on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.

Addressing the gathering, Shah referred to a high-level meeting convened on Saturday in which, among other things, the most important issue discussed was to make Gujarat drug Free. In the context, Shah underlined that people can provide tip-offs about any illegal sale of drugs anywhere in the state on a toll-free number – 1033 – from December 1.

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“After December 1, if a padiki (packet) of drugs is being sold anywhere, I appeal to all citizens of Ahmedabad to report it on the 1033 tollfree number and the Bhupendra Patel-led government will put those drug peddlers behind bars,” Shah said.

“This addiction hollows out our youths, our future generation. It ruins our future. It weakens the bodies and minds of young people while diluting their ability to think, listen, remain attentive and maintain concentration. Money from this drug trade is used to spread terrorism in the country. While we have succeeded in making the country free from Naxalism, we should not rest… we must work towards creating a drug-free India by December 31, 2029,” he added.

The Union Minister then appealed to the people of Gujarat to make the state drug-free by December 2028 – one year before the national target.

He said, “I come from Gujarat. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is from Gujarat. Gujarat does not need to wait till 2029. We have to take the responsibility of making Gujarat Drug Free by December 2028.”

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Shah sought a combined effort to make the country drug free and said, “The Government of India and the government of Gujarat cannot fight this battle alone. It is the responsibility of every teacher to observe changes in a student’s behavior—such as red eyes, dozing off in class, or an inability to focus—and to ensure that the student undergoes testing and to communicate with their parents. Parents, too, have a responsibility to keep a close watch on their adolescent children. Furthermore, citizens also bear a responsibility in this regard. If you observe anyone consuming drugs or if drugs are being sold anywhere, please call 1033 after December 1 to report it. Your name will not be disclosed; it will be kept strictly confidential. The strictest possible action will be taken against those involved in the drug trade and they will be put behind bars.”

He said infrastructure is being prepared for the effective efforts to combat drug addiction, which includes rehabilitating those who have got addicted.

“Centres will also be established to help young people break free from this addiction. There is no need for anyone to feel ashamed. If we feel ashamed today, we risk losing our child tomorrow. We must seek treatment without any sense of shame. If someone contracts malaria or tuberculosis, we go to a clinic for treatment — do we feel any shame in that? The identity of any such youth will not be disclosed publicly. However, we must ensure that arrangements are made to help them get rid of addiction. We have begun making arrangements for that — on the day of Kali Chaudash (Saturday, a day before Diwali, when the high-level meeting was held in Ahmedabad). And we chose Kali Chaudash specifically because, for the drug trade, the day will prove to be a ‘dark’ day,” Shah added.

He appealed to people to give tip-offs about the sale of any packet of drugs and assured them that arrangements have been made to track down their ‘aaka (kingpins)’ and send them behind bars.

Projects worth Rs 1,400 cr launched in Ahmedabad

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Shah inaugurated or laid foundation stones of around 25 projects in Ahmedabad city worth over Rs 1,400 crore that included inauguration of a 4-km long six-lane elevated corridor on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway between ISKCON-Sanand Flyover built at a cost of Rs 464 crore. The elevated corridor is expected to release traffic issues on the busy road that leads to Gandhinagar. The other projects inaugurated by Shah include a water treatment plant, a water distribution centre, an urban health centre, a sewerage treatment plant, a storm water project, and a library in various parts of Ahmedabad city. He also conducted a computerised allotment draw of over 1,100 residential units at Ramapir no Tekro slum locality in Nava Vadaj area of Ahmedabad city.