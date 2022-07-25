Gujarat BJP leader quits after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event celebrating Droupadi Murmu’s win

Updated: July 25, 2022 6:00:05 pm
Rashmikant Vasava resigned as BJP president in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district hours after a video showed him being “unsteady” at an event celebrating President Droupadi Murmu’s election victory, attracting accusations that the district chief of the ruling party in the dry state was drunk.
At an event in the tribal district on July 24, Vasava was seen conducting himself in a “disoriented” manner, being helped by other party leaders to the stage. Sharing the dais with minister Nimisha Suthar, Vasava was also seen as struggling to stay awake.
The video attracted accusations from leaders of the Opposition Congress and the AAP that Vasava was in an inebriated state. However, no police case has been lodged in the matter.
After Vasava announced his resignation, party leaders said that the resignation was a way to “steer clear” of controversies. But AAP leader Nikhil Savani questioned the lack of an investigation into the incident. Savani tweeted on Monday, “The BJP District President, who shared the stage with a woman Minister stumbling, in an inebriated state, has resigned at the instructions of the Party President but will there be any investigation by the Gujarat Police to ascertain which bootlegger did he (Vasava) procure the alcohol from?”
Vasava sent a letter to state party president C R Paatil stating that he was resigning as told. “As per instructions issued by C R Paatil Saheb, I am resigning from the post of district president of BJP Chhota Udepur,” the letter said.
BJP state general secretary Bhargav Bhatt said that Vasava had volunteered to resign in order to stay away from the controversy. “The party did not demand his resignation but he has voluntarily resigned after a controversy broke out over his presence at the event… It is better for leaders holding positions in the party to step aside when there is an allegation and he did the same. He is not the district president now but we are also investigating the incident. We will ask the other party leaders who were present there to state the facts… whether his conduct was such due to any illness or the allegations made against him are true. We will know soon,” Bhatt told The Indian Express.
The incident, BJP leaders admitted, has created an awkward situation. A leader from Chhota Udepur said, “Since he was the party president of the district, we would not have been able to justify it if he were absent from the event. He was brought in although we knew it would not be okay… It is for the party to probe and ascertain if he was unwell, as he has claimed, or if the accusations against him hold any truth. It has been an embarrassment for sure.”
Vasava remained unavailable for comment.
