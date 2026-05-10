Drone debris found on Luna Bet, rocket parts on Chhachhi beach in Kutch

The Gujarat Police have recently recovered a wing of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Luna Bet island and parts of a rocket on Chhachhi beach in Kutch.

These two latest discoveries make up a total of three such findings within nine days on the Gujarat coastline close to Pakistan.

This time, too, the police just found a single wing of the large drone, measuring 10 feet long and 3 feet wide. Just like in the previous case, the police found an almost completely intact wing of the UAV and some parts of the wiring, but nothing else, neither the other wing nor parts of the fuselage.