Drone debris found on Luna Bet, rocket parts on Chhachhi beach in Kutch

The Gujarat Police have recently recovered a wing of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Luna Bet island and parts of a rocket on Chhachhi beach in Kutch.
These two latest discoveries make up a total of three such findings within nine days on the Gujarat coastline close to Pakistan.
This time, too, the police just found a single wing of the large drone, measuring 10 feet long and 3 feet wide. Just like in the previous case, the police found an almost completely intact wing of the UAV and some parts of the wiring, but nothing else, neither the other wing nor parts of the fuselage.
The previous drone debris discovery had come on May 2, about 5 km from Sindhodi Nani village in Mandvi taluka of Kutch.
On Sunday, the police also found parts of a rocket or missile on Chhachhi beach. While the Kutch (West) Police suspect that this may be part of some Indian projectile, an investigation into this finding is also underway.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Vikas Sunda, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (West) Police, said, “The wingspan of a drone was found on May 8, which is different from the one we found on May 2. We have handed it over to the Indian Air Force base in Bhuj for further investigation.”
These findings have come as part of active surveillance on the border during the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. Police personnel and those from other security agencies have been patrolling the coastline and sea border, leading to the detection of not just the debris of two drones by the Gujarat Police, but also packets of charas by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and a Pakistani boat by the Border Security Force (BSF).
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Sources said it is possible that the debris of these drones and rockets had come onto the coastline, floating on the tides much like abandoned consignments of drugs, and could be either parts of weapons used during Operation Sindoor last year or the ongoing West Asia War. However, since the identity of the debris is not immediately recognisable, the police will have to wait for reports from the IAF investigation.
The report on the IAF’s investigation into the debris of the first drone is still pending, said officials.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More