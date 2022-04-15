Driver held after VMC garbage van mows down 6-year-old boy

The driver of a door-to-door garbage collection van of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) was arrested on Thursday after a six-year-boy died under the wheels of the vehicle in Shamim Park Society in Tandalja area earlier in the day.

According to police, the garbage was on its daily round of collection when the boy who was playing near his house came under the vehicle while it was reversing. The boy was rushed to hospital and the driver, Anil Garwal, 22, was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, D Division, AV Rajgor said, “The incident was unfortunate, where the driver reversed the van without checking properly… The child, who was with his father, was crushed under the wheels and died on his way to the hospital. There is a definite case of negligent driving and death caused due to negligence… The driver has been taken into custody.”

A case was booked at JP Road police station under IPC Section 304 (A) for causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

Lawyer and Congress leader Ashfak Malek, who visited the police station to support the family, alleged that the garbage vans were running overloaded and posing a threat to citizens.

Malek, who demanded that the driver should be booked under IPC Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said, “It is a fact that the VMC garbage vans are running overloaded… It is one reason why the drivers are negligent apart from being untrained … The VMC should be held responsible for this.”