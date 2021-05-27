Drive-through vaccination centre at GMDC ground

All above 18 years of age can get vaccinated through on-spot registration between 9 am and 5 pm.

Under a public private partnership (PPP) with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Apollo Hospital will start a drive-through vaccination at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad from Thursday.

Anyone above 18 years of age can avail of the facility at Rs 1,000. “The entire logistics, including vaccine, staff and other arrangements, have been undertaken by Apollo Hospital,” the AMC stated in an official release.

The civic body has provided GMDC ground along with other necessary arrangements.

All above 18 years of age can get vaccinated through on-spot registration between 9 am and 5 pm. An estimated number of 1,000 persons has been declared by the AMC to be vaccinated daily at this facility. The beneficiaries can make payments through cash, card or unified payments interface (UPI).

On Wednesday, the AMC vaccinated over 35,700 persons, with 30,951 in the 18-44 age group.