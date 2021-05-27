scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

Drive-through vaccination centre at GMDC ground

Anyone above 18 years of age can avail of the facility at Rs 1,000. “The entire logistics, including vaccine, staff and other arrangements, have been undertaken by Apollo Hospital,” the AMC stated in an official release.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 27, 2021 12:40:51 am
All above 18 years of age can get vaccinated through on-spot registration between 9 am and 5 pm.

Under a public private partnership (PPP) with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Apollo Hospital will start a drive-through vaccination at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad from Thursday.

Anyone above 18 years of age can avail of the facility at Rs 1,000. “The entire logistics, including vaccine, staff and other arrangements, have been undertaken by Apollo Hospital,” the AMC stated in an official release.

The civic body has provided GMDC ground along with other necessary arrangements.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All above 18 years of age can get vaccinated through on-spot registration between 9 am and 5 pm. An estimated number of 1,000 persons has been declared by the AMC to be vaccinated daily at this facility. The beneficiaries can make payments through cash, card or unified payments interface (UPI).

Click here for more

On Wednesday, the AMC vaccinated over 35,700 persons, with 30,951 in the 18-44 age group.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x