Drive-through RT-PCR testing facility in Ahmedabad from today

Since April 1, a negative RT-PCR test report for Covid-19 is mandatory for all passengers travelling to Gujarat from Maharashtra.

A DAY after the Gujarat High Court pulled up the state government for the delay people have to face in getting RT-PCR tests done, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, has announced a drive-through testing facility from Wednesday. The RT-PCR test centre will be set up in collaboration with Neuberg Supratech Laboratory, under a public private partnership (PPP).

The AMC said while this facility, offering quick test reports, will not only help to contain the virus from spreading through asymptomatic patients but also benefit physically challenged persons, senior citizens, and patients, most of whom can skip the queue at other sample collection centres.

Delhi, too, has a drive-through RT-PCR testing centre, Chandigarh has two and Mumbai had one in the first surge.

On Tuesday, the state government also announced a 900-bed a ‘dedicated Covid Care Hospital’ with oxygen-equipped beds, an initiative of the state government with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will come up within the next two weeks. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel reviewed the ongoing work at the facility during a core group meeting on the day.

While it is being set up at Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre, adjoining the GMDC ground in Vastrapur area, the RT-PCT testing centre will be operational on the GMDC ground where five collection stations have been put up. Samples will be collected for 12 hours – from 8 am till 8 pm – at the centre and no prior appointment for the tests will be needed.

While the residents can give their samples while seated in their vehicle, the report will be generated within 24-36 hours and shared through WhatsApp, SMS or email. A resident can also come in a private taxi.

At this drive-through facility, a person can scan a QR-code through his mobile phone for registration at the entry. Once the registration is done, a token will be generated, which has to be produced at the collection centre. The payment of Rs 800 can be done online or through cash, on the spot itself.

At the 900-bed dedicated Covid Care Hospital, 150 beds will be for ICU, “which will also have arrangement for ventilators”, the state government stated. All the 900 beds will be equipped with oxygen supply. The facility can also be further expanded to add 500 beds, if required, which will take the total to 1,400 beds, the state government said.

Principal Secretary education, Anju Sharma, has been given the responsibility to oversee the management of its operations along with Gujarat University vice-chancellor Himanshu Pandya, DRDO’s Colonel B Chaubey and state government officials.