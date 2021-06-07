Drive by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, police ‘encroached’ property worth Rs 20 crore cleared

The joint operation was conducted by the Ahmedabad city police and AMC over two days. (Representational)

Half a dozen shops and under construction buildings were demolished and property worth Rs 20 crore, which was allegedly encroached upon, was cleared by the Ahmedabad Municipal corporation (AMC) in Juhapura area.

According to the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 7 Premsukh Delu, an anti-encroachment operation was conducted from June 4 to June 6 in which a property named ‘Muskan Garden’ of 3084 square metres, which was allegedly being encroached upon, was cleared.

“In the operation, three police inspectors, five sub-inspectors, 200 police personnel and 50 State Reserve Police personnel were involved… Muskan Garden property worth over Rs 20 crore, on which land mafia had encroached upon since 2004 was cleared. Four JCB machines were also seized. Four shops and one office of Baku Khan, said to be the manager of Sultan Khan, were demolished. Property of Nazir Vora, part of Wahab gang, was also demolished and illegal construction work belonging to one Kalu Gardan was stopped,” said a statement from Delu’s office.