scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

DRI seizes 8-kg gold at SVPI airport

According to DRI Ahmedabad officials, a passenger was intercepted as he arrived on a Dubai flight to the airport.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 25, 2022 1:06:33 am
The agency apprehended a duty-free shop staff at the airport who was allegedly supposed to receive the gold. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) claimed to have seized 8 kg of gold biscuits from a person who arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI)  Airport in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to DRI Ahmedabad officials, a passenger was intercepted as he arrived on a Dubai flight to the airport.  The agency apprehended a duty-free shop staff at the airport who was allegedly supposed to receive the gold.

More from Ahmedabad

“ Acting on the intelligence DRI officers intercepted a passenger and recovered 8 kg of foreign origin gold worth 4.21 crore from the passenger‘s handbag. The passenger confessed that he had to hand over the smuggled gold to a person at the airport. Later, the receiver of the gold was identified as a staffer in duty-free shop at SVPI airport,” read a statement from the DRI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement