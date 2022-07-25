DRI seizes 8-kg gold at SVPI airport

July 25, 2022 1:06:33 am
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) claimed to have seized 8 kg of gold biscuits from a person who arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
According to DRI Ahmedabad officials, a passenger was intercepted as he arrived on a Dubai flight to the airport. The agency apprehended a duty-free shop staff at the airport who was allegedly supposed to receive the gold.
“ Acting on the intelligence DRI officers intercepted a passenger and recovered 8 kg of foreign origin gold worth 4.21 crore from the passenger‘s handbag. The passenger confessed that he had to hand over the smuggled gold to a person at the airport. Later, the receiver of the gold was identified as a staffer in duty-free shop at SVPI airport,” read a statement from the DRI.
