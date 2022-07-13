DRI seizes 4.2 mega tonnes of red sanders in Sanand; one held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Monday seized 4.229 mega tonnes of red sanders, estimated to be worth Rs 3.4 crore, from a godown in Sanand on the Ahmedabad outskirts and arrested one person in connection with the incident.

According to DRI Ahmedabad zone officials, a raid was conducted at two godowns in Sanand in pursuit of red sanders after which officials found the expensive wood concealed beneath cattle feed bags.

In May this year, the DRI had confiscated 14.63 mega tonnes of red sanders from Mundra port in Kutch. According to DRI officials, the raid at Sanand godowns is connected to the seizure at Mundra port of Kutch.

“While investigating the case of red sanders seizure at Mundra port, specific intelligence was developed that two godowns in Sanand were identified where the earlier consignment of red sanders was stuffed in the export containers by the smugglers. During the exhaustive search of the godown, 4.229 mega tonnes of red sanders logs was found concealed beneath the cattle feed bags,” read a statement from DRI Ahmedabad Zonal Unit.

“The accused brought the red sander logs in small lots and then stuffed them in export container by replacing the original declared export goods which were ‘assorted toiletries’,” the statement added.