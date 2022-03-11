Dream of clean politics comes true, says Gopal Italia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat celebrated the party’s resounding victory in the Punjab assembly elections by bursting fire crackers and distributing sweets at its offices in Ahmedabad and Surat on Thursday as its president termed the victory as a “dream of clean politics coming true”.

In the Punjab Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Thursday, the AAP registered an impressive victory by winning 92 out of 117 seats, heading to form the government.

Senior AAP leaders in Gujarat claimed that this victory will infuse new energy in the party ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

“For us, it is not just an election victory in Punjab but also a step towards a dream that we saw when AAP was formed in 2012, that one day this country will see a government of common people. This is a victory that gives new hope to the entire country, infuses new energy, and is a signal towards change. The AAP has brought new hope in Gujarat and the people here are ready to teach a lesson to the corrupt and dictatorial leaders who consider politics as their personal property,” said Gopal Italia, president, AAP Gujarat.

Soon after the AAP clocked majority seats as counting was under way in Punjab, the party released a telephone number 9700297002 in Gujarat as their “missed call membership” initiative and announced “Tiranga Yatras” across the state from March 12.

In a press conference at the AAP office in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad, Gulab Singh Yadav, AAP Delhi MLA and Gujarat in charge, said, “The people of Punjab have given us a majority that was much beyond our imagination. Since morning, thousands of AAP workers in Gujarat have been calling our leaders and congratulating them. There is a long list of people willing to join our party. Many of them were waiting for the Punjab election results.”

Claiming that six-and-a-half crore people in Gujarat want a change, Yadav added, “The biggest issue of Gujarat is unemployment. The AAP will be fighting the upcoming elections here on the issues of paper leaks scandal, farmers’ issues and high fees in private institutes among others. From March 12 to March 16, we are taking out Tiranga Yatra in all districts of Gujarat.”

After an impressive performance in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in 2021, the AAP Gujarat recently received jolts as several of its workers, including six councellors of SMC, defected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior leader and philanthropist Mahesh Savani also quit the party recently, citing health reasons.

In Surat, a large number of party leaders and workers gathered at AAP office in Varachha and celebrated the victory in Punjab. A huge screen was installed outside the party office displaying the assembly results in Punjab and four other states.

Reacting to the party’s victory in Punjab, leader of Opposition in the SMC, Dharmesh Bhanderi, said, “The AAP gave tickets to 117 candidates with clean image in Punjab… they are educated youths from ordinary families. The voters of Punjab have accepted the political revolution that started from Delhi, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.”