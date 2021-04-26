DRDO’s Dhanvantari Covid hospital starts operation, admits 40 patients on Day 1

Ambulances wait outside the Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

ON THE first day of its operations, the Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital, set up jointly by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Gujarat University and the state government at Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ahmedabad, admitted 40 Covid-19 patients Sunday.

The operations at the 900-bed facility, which was reviewed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on April 23, was set to commence from Saturday.

However, the facility deferred the process of admitting patients by a day due to glitches in the oxygen supply line, principal secretary of education and in-charge of the administration of the hospital Anju Sharma had told The Indian Express Saturday.

Several patients and their relatives who had queued outside the hospital for critical care beds were turned away Saturday.

The hospital, authorities said, started admitting patients through 108 emergency services around 10.30 am Sunday. More beds will be made

available to Covid-19 patients in a phased manner over the coming days.

“As operations are being smoothened out, we will try to add another 60 functioning beds by tonight (Sunday) reaching a total of 100 beds by tomorrow,” Sharma said. “Such unavoidable issues are expected when we are trying to set up operations on such a large scale. But we wanted to ensure and verify all operations are functioning well before admitting anyone. It is always better to get delayed by a day than risking patients’ lives,” the senior bureaucrat added.

Since the hospital is a referral hospital, Sharma said, admissions are done only through 108 emergency services as referred by Ahmedabad Municipal Corpor-ation (AMC) and thus, admitting only patients from Ahmedabad. “We are admitting patients only referred by AMC through 108 (ambulance service). We are not taking direct admissions or from outside,” Sharma said.

The hospital has deployed over 200 medical and paramedical staff, including over 50 doctors and medical officers.