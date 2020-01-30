DRDO ‘keen on’ setting up technology centre at Gujarat University

“During the visit to the under-construction research park, Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya proposed a DRDO centre at the park. We are very positive towards it,” Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of DRDO said. “During the visit to the under-construction research park, Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya proposed a DRDO centre at the park. We are very positive towards it,” Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of DRDO said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is exploring possibility to set up a centre for advanced defence technology at the Gujarat University’s upcoming Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Extension and Research and Innovation (CERI).

In his address at the Gujarat University’s 68th annual convocation on Wednesday, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of DRDO, who was the chief guest, said, “During the visit to the under-construction research park, Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya proposed a DRDO centre at the park. We are very positive towards it. We will send a team next week to look at the infrastructure and see how we can collaborate with the university in promoting advanced defence technology and how we can benefit from students…”

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama who was the guest of honour expressed disappointment that in world’s top 200 universities, there is none from India. “This won’t work. Gujarat is a prosperous and model state… infrastructure-wise it is inspiring and encouraging but what is lacking,” he said.

Talking about the university national rankings, Gujarat Univ-ersity Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya in his address said, “We missed being in the top 100 national ranking by 0.30 points. But we are hopeful this year the results would be different.”

Drawing parallels with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission where scientists lost touch with the Vikram lander moments before what would have been a successful landing, the minister said, “The Gujarat University is like Chandrayaan. We can see it but it could not land… As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it was a good attempt and will certainly gain success. In the coming rankings, Gujarat University will find its place.”

On majority of girls winning gold medals, Gujarat Governor and GU Chancellor Acharya Devvrat asked boys to pull up their socks and “stop wasting time on unnecessary things”.

As many as 45,294 students were conferred with diplomas and degrees, of which the highest number was from Commerce faculty (23,765) followed by Arts (8,600) and Science (5,951).

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App