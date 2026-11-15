Dramatic jungle chase ends in village well — leopard dies, boar survives

Navsari district saw an unusual wild chase, when a leopard hunting a wild boar, chased it right into the well and died even as the boar survived.

The incident took place late on Friday night in the Vansda forest range where the leopard spotted the wild boar in the deep jungle and began to chase it. The two reached the Chikhatiya village’s outskirts where the boar, jumped into a 20-feet well.

“The incident came into light on Saturday early morning, when a villager passing by heard some noise coming out from the well. He spotted a wild boar struggling to save his life. The villager informed the village Sarpanch Kiran Chaudhary, who reached the spot. The villagers then informed forest office. “Our teams used expert techniques and lifted the wild boar from the well”, said Amit Tandel, Vansda Range Forest officer .