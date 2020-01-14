Draft budget of AMTS presented: Ahmedabad likely to get 100 CNG buses

The 100 midi (medium-sized) CNG buses will receive a subsidy of Rs 12.50 per kilometre from the state government. (Representational Image) The 100 midi (medium-sized) CNG buses will receive a subsidy of Rs 12.50 per kilometre from the state government. (Representational Image)

The draft budget of Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) for the financial year 2020-21 was presented on Monday, as per which an estimated 100 CNG buses are expected to be added to the fleet of private operators.

Pegging the total estimated budget in the proposal at Rs 498.20 crore, it is an increase of nearly Rs 10 crore compared to last year. Of the total proposed, Rs 355 crore will be availed as loan by AMC, and an estimated income of Rs 131.38 crore is expected.

The 100 midi (medium-sized) CNG buses will receive a subsidy of Rs 12.50 per kilometre from the state government.

One of the initiatives planned for 2020-21 includes a revamped Lal Darwaja bus terminus which will get a “heritage look” in the coming year at a cost of nearly Rs 5 crore of capital cost. A total of Rs 12.82 crore has been proposed as capital cost which is expected to include upgradation of other bus depots across the city.

A bus route connecting metro rail at Mainagar Railway Station is also in the works. The draft proposal also states that locations where bus routes are not there at present such as Rajoda Patiya, Jaspur gam are being identified and are expected to be completed.

