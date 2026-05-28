DR Congo man admitted to Ahmedabad hospital, to be tested for Ebola

DR Congo has reported nearly 1,000 suspected Ebola cases and more than 220 suspected deaths, the UN said in a report on Wednesday, citing figures from health agencies and partners.

A 36-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo who came to India earlier this month was on Tuesday night admitted to the isolation ward for Ebola at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the state health minister said.

As the symptoms he showed hinted at viral hemorrhagic fever, his blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune for Ebola testing.

On his arrival, Amuri Lokula first landed at the Mumbai International Airport on May 18. He stayed in the city for five days, before leaving for the Union Territories of Silvassa (DNH) and Daman, where he stayed for four days till May 25. On May 25, he came to Vadodara in Gujarat and stayed at the Express Hotel.