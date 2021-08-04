DPS East to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for functioning without permission

Later the Gujarat government decided to take over the management of the school till the end of the academic session 2019-2020.

The District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Delhi Public School (DPS) East Ahmedabad for continuing to run the school without permission, and a fine of Rs 10,000 per day if the school management continues to run the school and violate the order.

For secondary classes, the District Education Officer (rural) has proposed to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to impose a penalty of Rs 2 lakh, district education officer (DEO) of Ahmedabad rural stated.

According to the office of DEO Ahmedabad (rural), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), through an order on November 30, 2019, had cancelled the affiliation of DPS East Ahmedabad after it came to light that the school had leased out land without CBSE permission to an ashram of self-styled guru Nithyananda who was facing a case for allegedly keeping women in “illegal confinement”.

Later the Gujarat government decided to take over the management of the school till the end of the academic session 2019-2020.

However, with the powers vested with the Director Primary Education, the school was given special permission to continue till April 2021 after which the school was directed to shift students to another school.

On November 6, 2020, the state education department rejected the school’s application for No Objection Certificate (NOC). The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, too, rejected its application for recognition.

However, it was brought to the notice of education department that the school continues to run without permission and recognition. Following this, the DEO rural issued an order to close school on July 2, 2021. A show-cause notice was issued to the school on July 20, 2021. The school authorities, in a hearing, assured to discontinue Class 9 and 11.

“It is clear from a joint inquiry of DEO rural and district primary education officer, show cause notice and hearing that the school has violated Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 rule 18 for primary classes and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Rules 1972 rules,” the statement issued by the DEO rural office stated.