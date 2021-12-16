Give recognition to Calorex to run DPS East: Gujarat HC to DPEO

The Gujarat High Court an order dated December 13, made public on Wednesday, quashed and set aside the order passed by the district primary education officer (DPEO) that refused permission to Calorex Education and Research Foundation to run Delhi Public School East (DPS East).

The high court, on a petition filed by the Foundation, directed the district primary education officer “to pass necessary orders for recognition of the school to be run by the petitioner for the academic year 2022-’23 within four weeks”.

The foundation had moved court in September challenging orders passed by the DPEO refusing permission to open classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8, primarily on the ground that that the petitioner did not comply with an earlier order of director of primary education of October, 2020, for paying a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

The DPEO’s orders were appealed against before the director of primary education, who rejected the appeals in August.

The petitioner then moved before the high court seeking that the orders passed by DPEO as well as director of primary education be quashed and set aside.

The foundation claimed that they had already paid the penalty and also filed applications to start the school pursuant to one of the conditions of the said order.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the affiliation of DPS East Ahmedabad after it came to light that the school, without the CBSE’s permission, had leased out land to an ashram of self-styled guru Nithyananda who was facing a case for allegedly keeping women in “illegal confinement”.

The Gujarat government decided to take over the management of the school till the end of the 2019-’20 academic session, but with the powers vested with the Director Primary Education, the school was given special permission to continue till April 2021 after which it was directed to shift students to another school.