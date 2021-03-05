Don’t allow Shrey Hospital to open without court’s nod: Gujarat HC

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court has directed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to not allow the management of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad to reopen the facility without the court’s permission.

Senior advocate RR Marshal, representing the families of four victims of the fire incident at Shrey Hospital where eight patients were killed, had submitted before the Gujarat High Court on February 26 that “all efforts are being made” by the owner of the Shrey Hospital to reopen the hospital.

The division bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala directed that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Ahmedabad, shall take charge of the criminal case pertaining to the Shey Hospital fire, “and see to it that the summons is served upon the accused persons at the earliest”.

“We do not want the trial to get delayed in any manner… On the next date of hearing, this court shall be apprised of the further developments as regards the criminal case registered against the accused persons,” the bench recorded in its order.