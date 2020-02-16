Donald Trump’s visit: 1.2 lakh people expected at Motera stadium, 15,000 at roadshow, says DCP

Over 50 PCR vans have been stationed at the parking of the Ahmedabad airport. (Photo: Javed) Raja Over 50 PCR vans have been stationed at the parking of the Ahmedabad airport. (Photo: Javed) Raja

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, city police are expecting a total of 1,20,000 people to turn up at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, which has a capacity of 1.10 lakh.

According to Ahmedabad Police officials, a total of 15,000-20,000 people are expected to show up at the 22-kilometre long stretch from the Ahmedabad Airport to the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and the Motera stadium, to welcome Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The US President and the First Lady along with the Prime Minister of India, are expected to reach the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport on the afternoon of February 24.

First, they will be given a guard of honour at the airport after which they will be taken to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and then to Motera stadium. In between, a roadshow will also be held along with various cultural events. We are expecting 1.20 lakh people at Motera stadium and 15-20,000 people at the roadshow,” said Vijay Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Control Room, Ahmedabad Police.

Officials added that teams of Secret Service from the US and Special Protection Group (SPG) from New Delhi have arrived in Ahmedabad to discuss the blueprint of security arrangements ahead of Trump’s visit.

“We are holding meetings and coordinating with two teams for security measures. Anti-sniper units of both National Security Guard and Secret Service will be deployed at crucial points,” said Patel.

He further informed that a total of 10,000 personnel of Gujarat Police will be present at the event. “A total of 25 IPS officers, 65 assistant commissioner of police rank officers, 200 inspectors, 800 sub-inspectors and a total of 10,000 police personnel will be present on duty,” added the DCP.

The biggest challenge for Ahmedabad Police will be manning the expected turnout of 1.20 lakh people at the event.

“We have received input that people from different districts will be coming to Motera stadium. We have made a total of 28 parking spots for the vehicles in which they will arrive. There will be a total of 120 checking points and every person will be screened twice. People will be seated according to their districts. Police personnel will also be present in plain clothes inside the stadium,”said Patel.

Touted as the biggest stadium in the world, the Motera stadium will be inaugurated by Trump in the presence of Modi, followed by a “Kem Chho Trump” event at the stadium premises.

A few days ago, Donald Trump in a press briefing in the US had claimed that he was informed by PM Modi, that there will be “5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.