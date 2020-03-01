Gujarat confidential: Trump Euphoria

Vijay Rupani tweeted Friday about how Namaste Trump was watched by twice as much that watched the Oscars. Vijay Rupani tweeted Friday about how Namaste Trump was watched by twice as much that watched the Oscars.

The euphoria over the visit of US President Donald Trump refuses to die. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who rose in defence of his government against the Congress allegations of spending a humungous amount on the visit, in the Gujarat assembly session on Friday, also kept tweeting on the success of the visit. That the event could become a talking point not only in diplomacy circuits but also in the next elections in Gujarat, was being suggested, with Rupani stressing on how the Trumps had flown in directly to Ahmedabad, and not Delhi or Mumbai. He also tweeted Friday about how Namaste Trump was watched by twice as much that watched the Oscars.

Not Just On Paper

In what appears to be the second attempt by the Gujarat High Court to be environmentally conscious, the administrative committee of the HC chaired by the Chief Justice Vikram Nath has decided to implement double-sided printing on paper in more than 15 areas of working in the registry which includes the causelists for the Judges and the Court Masters, agenda notes of meetings of various committees, submission notes placed at all levels, paybills, annexures of notices/writs, correspondence with District Courts or Government bodies, internal communications in the registry, RTI replies etc. Even the District Judiciary Heads have been instructed to take initiatives for savings of paper as much as possible by ensuring double-sided printing in their work, as per a circular by the registrar of the HC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.