Donal Trump India visit: Reception committee meets informally

The Donald Trump Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti (DTNAS), purportedly tasked with overseeing preparations for the US President Donald Trump’s India Road Show, held its first meeting at the Circuit House Annexe building in Shahibaug on Saturday noon.

The members of the samiti who were present at the meeting Saturday were Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel, Ahmedabad West MP Kirit Solanki, Ahmedabad East MP Hasmukh Patel, Gujarat University vice-chancellor Himanshu Pandya, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Durgesh Buch and Pritzker-winner and Padma Shri awardee architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi. Mayor Patel is chairperson of the committee.

The meeting lasted for approximately 30 minutes. An official close to the development told this paper that the two members who were absent are Gujarat Technical University vice-chancellor Navin Sheth and Padma Shri awardee folk artiste Bhikhudan Gadhvi. Neither could be contacted for a confirmation. The official added that since preparations are already done, no official meeting of the committee was necessary.

While the members didn’t reveal any details or point of discussion, after the meeting the entourage drove off in official vehicles to the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera.

The committee, which the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on Thursday revealed is handling the invitee list and other aspects of the event, has remained evasive. Repeated attempts to reach out to the six members who informally met on Saturday, immediately after their meet as well as later in the day, remained unfruitful.

Earlier on Friday, Solanki as well as Buch confirmed that they received calls to be part of the committee the same day. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too had added earlier in the day that on Friday, a swagat samiti (committee) under the chairmanship of city mayor has been formed with “two members of Parliament, some Padma awardees and also prominent citizens. The committee has been given the task for Trump’s welcome and preparations regarding it (visit).”

